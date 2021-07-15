Wolfe Research lifts Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] traded at a low on 07/14/21, posting a -2.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $76.20. The company report on July 4, 2021 that Celebrity Flora Fulfills Long-Awaited Bucket-List Moments for Wanderlust Travelers as Celebrity Cruises Returns to the Galapagos Islands.

Celebrity’s new-luxury mega yacht offers thoughtfully curated experiences to one of the most biodiverse regions in the world.

Travelers who have waited more than 15 months to experience the wonders of the world set sail in the breath-taking Galapagos Islands aboard the luxurious, state-of-the-art mega yacht, Celebrity Flora. The first of the new-luxury brand’s three ships to resume sailing the extraordinary archipelago, guests will be treated to a curated seven-night itinerary through a world unlike any other.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4087666 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Royal Caribbean Group stands at 3.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.34%.

The market cap for RCL stock reached $18.72 billion, with 243.00 million shares outstanding and 218.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 4087666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $93.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Berenberg analysts kept a Sell rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 85.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.72.

How has RCL stock performed recently?

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.29. With this latest performance, RCL shares dropped by -13.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.11 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.31, while it was recorded at 79.61 for the last single week of trading, and 78.59 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.80 and a Gross Margin at -80.83. Royal Caribbean Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -262.47.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -11.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.24. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$68,205 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]

There are presently around $12,950 million, or 67.70% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,623,560, which is approximately 15.612% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 22,080,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.12 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 18.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 391 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE:RCL] by around 31,721,030 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 12,950,693 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 125,269,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,941,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,595,366 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,179,061 shares during the same period.