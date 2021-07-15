Wedbush slashes price target on Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] – find out why.

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] traded at a high on 07/14/21, posting a 0.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $282.51. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Microsoft unveils Windows 365 — ushering in a new category of computing.

Windows 365 will deliver a full, personalized PC experience from the cloud to any device, giving workers and organizations power, simplicity and security for hybrid work.

Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced Windows 365, a cloud service that introduces a new way to experience Windows 10 or Windows 11 (when it becomes available) to businesses of all sizes. Windows 365 takes the operating system to the Microsoft cloud, streaming the full Windows experience — apps, data and settings — to personal or corporate devices. Secure by design and built with the principles of Zero Trust, Windows 365 secures and stores information in the cloud, not on the device, providing a secure, productive experience for workers from interns and contractors to software developers and industrial designers. Windows 365 also creates a new hybrid personal computing category called Cloud PC, which uses both the power of the cloud and the capabilities of the device to provide a full, personalized Windows experience. The announcement represents a groundbreaking development as organizations around the world grapple with the best ways to facilitate hybrid work models where employees are both on-site and distributed across the globe.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22856594 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Microsoft Corporation stands at 1.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.38%.

The market cap for MSFT stock reached $2123.76 billion, with 7.54 billion shares outstanding and 7.53 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.64M shares, MSFT reached a trading volume of 22856594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $298.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $290, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on MSFT stock. On April 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MSFT shares from 270 to 280.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 3.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 56.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has MSFT stock performed recently?

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 8.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.07 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 257.95, while it was recorded at 279.23 for the last single week of trading, and 235.29 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.03 and a Gross Margin at +67.78. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.96.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 27.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.41. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $271,663 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 17.23%.

Insider trade positions for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

There are presently around $1,505,179 million, or 72.10% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 610,849,992, which is approximately -0.529% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 518,649,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.52 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $82.66 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly -2.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,973 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 136,088,353 shares. Additionally, 1,827 investors decreased positions by around 130,547,097 shares, while 269 investors held positions by with 5,061,242,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,327,877,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,112,713 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 8,438,430 shares during the same period.