Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MUFG] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.48 during the day while it closed the day at $5.45. The company report on July 12, 2021 that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended March 31, 2021.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)(TOKYO:8306)(ISIN:JP3902900004)(MUFG) hereby announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (the “Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 9, 2021. The Annual Report includes MUFG’s audited consolidated financial statements prepared under U.S. GAAP as of and for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

The Annual Report is available on our website at the following website address:https://www.mufg.jp/english/ir/report/form20-f/.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock has also gained 1.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MUFG stock has inclined by 2.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.74% and gained 23.02% year-on date.

The market cap for MUFG stock reached $71.62 billion, with 12.85 billion shares outstanding and 12.72 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, MUFG reached a trading volume of 1509945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 103.64.

MUFG stock trade performance evaluation

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, MUFG shares dropped by -3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.68 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.60, while it was recorded at 5.40 for the last single week of trading, and 4.98 for the last 200 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.65. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.06.

Return on Total Capital for MUFG is now 0.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 444.26. Additionally, MUFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] managed to generate an average of $5,624,004 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. go to 18.90%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $996 million, or 1.60% of MUFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 78,481,018, which is approximately 11.949% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHERN TRUST CORP, holding 11,790,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.26 million in MUFG stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $55.26 million in MUFG stock with ownership of nearly -13.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:MUFG] by around 26,003,585 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 4,375,045 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 152,339,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,718,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUFG stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,539,597 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 294,414 shares during the same period.