Wall Street Analyst Downgrade InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]. What else is Wall St. saying

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: NVIV] gained 6.33% on the last trading session, reaching $0.81 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2021 that InVivo Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of Preclinical Module in Support of Company’s Complete HDE Submission.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: NVIV), a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on the treatment of spinal cord injuries, announced the acceptance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of its preclinical module, which is one of three individual modules required for the Company’s humanitarian device exemption (HDE) application. Acceptance of the module indicates that FDA has completed its review of this module of the HDE and has no outstanding questions. Review of the remaining two HDE modules, when complete, will be required prior to a final approval decision.

The FDA previously approved the Company’s proposed HDE modular shell submission and review process for the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold™ implant. The HDE modular shell is comprised of three modules: the preclinical studies module, a manufacturing module and a clinical data module. The Company believes that the modular shell submission could allow for potentially more efficient review processes and timelines with the FDA. As part of the process, the FDA reviews each module on a rolling basis.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. represents 34.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.16 million with the latest information. NVIV stock price has been found in the range of $0.6872 to $0.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 822.42K shares, NVIV reached a trading volume of 4044214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Raymond James have made an estimate for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2017, representing the official price target for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.81. With this latest performance, NVIV shares gained by 7.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.05 for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7223, while it was recorded at 0.7153 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9094 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for NVIV is now -67.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.32. Additionally, NVIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] managed to generate an average of -$1,512,333 per employee.InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.30 and a Current Ratio set at 17.30.

There are presently around $2 million, or 13.10% of NVIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVIV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,085,509, which is approximately 162889.339% of the company’s market cap and around 2.17% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 415,186 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in NVIV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.23 million in NVIV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:NVIV] by around 2,228,962 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 104,632 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 82,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,415,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVIV stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 642,510 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 59,100 shares during the same period.