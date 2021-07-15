Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] loss -0.26% or -0.09 points to close at $33.89 with a heavy trading volume of 6708123 shares. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Conagra Brands Reports Strong FY21 Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Results.

Provides updated fiscal 2022 guidance; increases annualized dividend 14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) reported results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021, which ended on May 30, 2021. All comparisons are against the prior-year fiscal period, unless otherwise noted. Certain terms used in this release, including “Organic net sales,” “EBITDA,” “Two-year compounded annualized,” and certain “adjusted” results, are defined under the section entitled “Definitions.” See page 7 for more information.

It opened the trading session at $33.39, the shares rose to $34.165 and dropped to $33.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAG points out that the company has recorded 2.98% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -4.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, CAG reached to a volume of 6708123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $39.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $44 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on CAG stock. On January 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CAG shares from 38 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.30. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -9.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.37 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.08, while it was recorded at 35.20 for the last single week of trading, and 36.31 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.65 and a Gross Margin at +29.72. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.60.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 11.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.94. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] managed to generate an average of $50,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 6.42%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

There are presently around $13,728 million, or 86.30% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 57,230,268, which is approximately -4.421% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,400,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in CAG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.22 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly 6.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 346 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 22,620,872 shares. Additionally, 325 investors decreased positions by around 24,062,476 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 358,402,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 405,086,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,816,602 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,547,250 shares during the same period.