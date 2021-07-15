Wall Street Analyst Downgrade AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRX] surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.55 during the day while it closed the day at $1.51. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against AcelRx, Ocugen, Tarena, and DraftKings and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX), Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU), and DraftKings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 19.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACRX stock has inclined by 10.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.73% and gained 21.77% year-on date.

The market cap for ACRX stock reached $179.89 million, with 119.10 million shares outstanding and 116.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, ACRX reached a trading volume of 22537182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.71.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.84. With this latest performance, ACRX shares dropped by -1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.93 for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3314, while it was recorded at 1.3020 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5967 for the last 200 days.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -747.10 and a Gross Margin at -11.37. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -745.55.

Return on Total Capital for ACRX is now -58.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.77. Additionally, ACRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 195.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 172.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] managed to generate an average of -$747,759 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $54 million, or 34.90% of ACRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,614,345, which is approximately 34.983% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 5,248,879 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.93 million in ACRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.73 million in ACRX stock with ownership of nearly 28.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRX] by around 12,582,617 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 632,024 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 22,520,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,734,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,616,473 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 193,470 shares during the same period.