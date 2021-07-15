Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] Stock trading around $2.39 per share: What’s Next?

Vislink Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: VISL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.81% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.81%. The company report on June 30, 2021 that Vislink Joins the Russell Microcap® Index.

Vislink (NASDAQ: VISL), a global technology leader in the collection, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, announced that it has been added to the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution effective after the U.S. market open Monday.

“Being included in the Russell Microcap Index is a meaningful accomplishment as a growing publicly held company,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “We are thankful to be in this selective group of firms and believe it is a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of our team to meet the needs of our customers, shareholders and partners.“.

Over the last 12 months, VISL stock dropped by -35.88%.

The market cap for the stock reached $108.67 million, with 45.47 million shares outstanding and 36.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, VISL stock reached a trading volume of 4977328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vislink Technologies Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VISL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

VISL Stock Performance Analysis:

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.81. With this latest performance, VISL shares dropped by -19.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VISL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.75 for Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.60, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 2.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vislink Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.50 and a Gross Margin at +16.62. Vislink Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.81.

Return on Total Capital for VISL is now -132.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -158.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -182.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.14. Additionally, VISL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] managed to generate an average of -$161,239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Vislink Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

VISL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VISL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vislink Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 25.30% of VISL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VISL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,920,252, which is approximately 873.611% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 758,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 million in VISL stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $1.0 million in VISL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vislink Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Vislink Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:VISL] by around 3,405,421 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 233,426 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 330,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,969,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VISL stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 675,639 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 225,636 shares during the same period.