Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX] is 13.02% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: VRPX] closed the trading session at $7.38 on 07/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.96, while the highest price level was $8.00. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Virpax Pharmaceuticals Provides Progress Update on Product Candidates.

Virpax® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Virpax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:VRPX), is providing a progress update on its pipeline of product candidates following the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) in mid-February of 2021.

Chairman and CEO Anthony P. Mack commented, “Our goal following our IPO was to become a clinical stage company as quickly as possible while preserving our cash and utilizing grants to fund product development efforts where appropriate. To date, I believe we have made solid progress towards these goals. We are making refinements to some formulations which we believe will improve manufacturability, and possibly extend patent life. We are also evaluating additional indications for our unique delivery technologies. Finally, we plan to begin initial Investigational New Drug Application (“IND”) enabling studies shortly on several of our existing programs and recently submitted a pre-IND briefing document to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for MMS019, our intranasal molecular masking spray.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.02 percent and weekly performance of 42.47 percent. The stock has performed 75.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 59.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, VRPX reached to a volume of 40084483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.47.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.28 for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.35, while it was recorded at 5.30 for the last single week of trading.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX] managed to generate an average of -$1,084,913 per employee.Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.60% of VRPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRPX stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 200,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 58.50% of the total institutional ownership; ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, holding 45,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in VRPX stocks shares; and HN SALTORO CAPITAL, LP, currently with $0.2 million in VRPX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:VRPX] by around 275,069 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRPX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 275,069 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.