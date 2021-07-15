ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] stock Reiterated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $53

ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAC] traded at a low on 07/14/21, posting a -1.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $41.89. The company report on July 14, 2021 that ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations.

CBS Television Network, CBS Studios and Paramount+ Score 35 Total Nominations.

Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show, The Election Night Special and Tooning Out the News Receive 9 Nominations, the Most of Any Late Night Brand.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11157884 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ViacomCBS Inc. stands at 3.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.67%.

The market cap for VIAC stock reached $26.37 billion, with 622.00 million shares outstanding and 593.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.87M shares, VIAC reached a trading volume of 11157884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAC shares is $50.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ViacomCBS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $38 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for ViacomCBS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on VIAC stock. On May 07, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VIAC shares from 59 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ViacomCBS Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has VIAC stock performed recently?

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, VIAC shares dropped by -1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.78 for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.63, while it was recorded at 42.43 for the last single week of trading, and 44.27 for the last 200 days.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.11 and a Gross Margin at +39.15. ViacomCBS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.12.

Return on Total Capital for VIAC is now 12.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.67. Additionally, VIAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] managed to generate an average of $104,256 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.ViacomCBS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ViacomCBS Inc. go to -3.44%.

Insider trade positions for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]

There are presently around $21,317 million, or 85.50% of VIAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,446,433, which is approximately 1.991% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,025,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 billion in VIAC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.28 billion in VIAC stock with ownership of nearly -7.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ViacomCBS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 511 institutional holders increased their position in ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAC] by around 159,142,541 shares. Additionally, 511 investors decreased positions by around 170,809,273 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 178,928,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 508,880,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIAC stock had 271 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,449,080 shares, while 160 institutional investors sold positions of 25,112,364 shares during the same period.