Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] moved down -1.08: Why It’s Important

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] traded at a low on 07/13/21, posting a -1.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $71.77. The company report on July 6, 2021 that Meet the Nutrition Professionals Who Rock the School Cafeterias of America.

Announcing the winners of Lunchroom Rockstars, a program created by TITAN – a LINQ Solution to honor the amazing people serving over 30 million students each day.

It is no small feat to feed our nation’s children during an average school year. Add a global pandemic on top of that, and making sure students are well fed and ready to learn becomes a major challenge. That is why TITAN—a LINQ Solution-launched Lunchroom Rockstars, a peer-to-peer nomination program that shines a spotlight on school nutrition professionals who are making a significant impact in their districts and communities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1515231 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tyson Foods Inc. stands at 1.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.49%.

The market cap for TSN stock reached $25.86 billion, with 363.00 million shares outstanding and 286.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, TSN reached a trading volume of 1515231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $83.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Tyson Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $77 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Tyson Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $80, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on TSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has TSN stock performed recently?

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, TSN shares dropped by -7.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.66 for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.94, while it was recorded at 72.78 for the last single week of trading, and 69.51 for the last 200 days.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.38 and a Gross Margin at +13.65. Tyson Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.77.

Return on Total Capital for TSN is now 13.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.80. Additionally, TSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] managed to generate an average of $14,827 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Tyson Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods Inc. go to 3.80%.

Insider trade positions for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]

There are presently around $17,102 million, or 83.40% of TSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,476,224, which is approximately 3.181% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,335,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in TSN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.03 billion in TSN stock with ownership of nearly -2.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyson Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 431 institutional holders increased their position in Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE:TSN] by around 20,494,021 shares. Additionally, 372 investors decreased positions by around 14,557,829 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 203,231,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,283,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSN stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,572,659 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 3,856,053 shares during the same period.