Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] moved down -2.30: Why It’s Important

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE: TME] loss -2.30% on the last trading session, reaching $12.72 price per share at the time. The company report on July 14, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – TME.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group represents 1.68 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.21 billion with the latest information. TME stock price has been found in the range of $12.46 to $13.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.92M shares, TME reached a trading volume of 13632368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $29, while China Renaissance kept a Hold rating on TME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tencent Music Entertainment Group is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for TME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for TME in the course of the last twelve months was 24.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

Trading performance analysis for TME stock

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.81. With this latest performance, TME shares dropped by -20.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.90 for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.13, while it was recorded at 12.73 for the last single week of trading, and 18.98 for the last 200 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.78 and a Gross Margin at +31.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.25.

Return on Total Capital for TME is now 7.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.52. Additionally, TME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] managed to generate an average of $126,228 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group go to 1.39%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]

There are presently around $6,778 million, or 66.40% of TME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TME stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 46,032,615, which is approximately 8.179% of the company’s market cap and around 9.76% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,800,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $302.75 million in TME stocks shares; and NINETY ONE UK LTD, currently with $286.18 million in TME stock with ownership of nearly 20.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE:TME] by around 201,321,032 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 229,439,997 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 102,098,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 532,859,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TME stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,109,310 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 23,350,788 shares during the same period.