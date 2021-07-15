Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain 11.98% so far this year. What now?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.21% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.27%. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Starbucks Announces Q3 Fiscal Year 2021 Results Conference Call.

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) plans to release its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, with a conference call to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be webcast, including closed captioning, and can be accessed on the company’s website: http://investor.starbucks.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website until end of day, Friday, August 27, 2021.

About Starbucks.

Over the last 12 months, SBUX stock rose by 64.72%. The one-year Starbucks Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.67. The average equity rating for SBUX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $139.38 billion, with 1.18 billion shares outstanding and 1.18 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, SBUX stock reached a trading volume of 5630746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $124.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $108 to $124. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $108 to $120, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 307.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

SBUX Stock Performance Analysis:

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.27. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 6.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.68 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.98, while it was recorded at 118.25 for the last single week of trading, and 104.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Starbucks Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.45 and a Gross Margin at +13.59. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.95.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 13.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.48. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 144.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $2,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

SBUX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 52.60%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $98,591 million, or 71.10% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 96,308,860, which is approximately 8.3% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,169,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.24 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.57 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -2.346% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,138 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 50,029,544 shares. Additionally, 957 investors decreased positions by around 47,906,648 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 725,029,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 822,965,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,279,648 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 17,498,020 shares during the same period.