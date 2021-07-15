Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Stock trading around $19.50 per share: What’s Next?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.12% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.36%. The company report on July 12, 2021 that Regions Bank Digitizes Homebuilder Financing with Convenient, Seamless Solution.

Collaboration between Regions and Built empowers clients and makes banking easier.

Regions Bank on Monday announced the launch of a digital solution designed to make it easier and more convenient for homebuilders and developers to utilize the construction lending process.

Over the last 12 months, RF stock rose by 90.99%. The one-year Regions Financial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.79. The average equity rating for RF stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.90 billion, with 961.00 million shares outstanding and 956.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.20M shares, RF stock reached a trading volume of 9244689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $23.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 11.60.

RF Stock Performance Analysis:

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, RF shares dropped by -7.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.79 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.53, while it was recorded at 19.62 for the last single week of trading, and 18.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Regions Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.92. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.24.

Return on Total Capital for RF is now 5.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.72. Additionally, RF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] managed to generate an average of $56,374 per employee.

RF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to 44.80%.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,771 million, or 76.00% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,670,603, which is approximately 0.081% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,711,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.22 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly 12.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 50,746,173 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 49,436,207 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 606,026,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 706,209,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,580,835 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,697,827 shares during the same period.