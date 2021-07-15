Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] Is Currently 2.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Red Cat Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: RCAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.52% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 68.28%. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Red Cat Holdings to Acquire Teal Drones.

Joint group now positioned for enterprise and military scale.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a technology provider to the drone industry, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Teal Drones, a leader in commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology. The all-stock transaction will add Teal Drones to Red Cat’s portfolio and strengthen the group’s spectrum of offerings across North America.

Over the last 12 months, RCAT stock rose by 272.52%.

The market cap for the stock reached $161.04 million, with 26.23 million shares outstanding and 11.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, RCAT stock reached a trading volume of 13453763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Red Cat Holdings Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.01.

RCAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 68.28. With this latest performance, RCAT shares gained by 38.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 272.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.47 for Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.03, while it was recorded at 3.72 for the last single week of trading, and 2.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Red Cat Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -410.74 and a Gross Margin at +19.45. Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -410.74.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.02. Additionally, RCAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] managed to generate an average of -$150,831 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.