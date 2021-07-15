Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] gain 149.66% so far this year. What now?

Recon Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: RCON] price plunged by -2.13 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on June 30, 2021 that Recon Announces FGS’ Strategic Cooperation with Gao Deng to Deepen ETC Service Market.

Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) (“Recon” or the “Company”) announced that its subsidiary Future Gas Station (Beijing) Technology Company Limited (“FGS”) and An Hui Gao Deng Wei Xing Technology Ltd (“Gao Deng”), signed a strategic cooperation agreement (“Agreement”). According to the Agreement, the parties establish strategic cooperation on refueling services, electronic fuel coupon sales, and development and issuance of electronic fuel cards. The cooperation will be based on the online refueling channel FGS developed for the China National Petroleum Corporation (“CNPC”) and Gao Geng’s client base and the electronic toll collection (“ETC”) payment scenario, with the purpose to provide a more convenient refueling experience for vehicle owners and maintain more long-term loyal users of CNPC gas stations.

Gao Deng is a fully owned subsidiary of Shen Zhen Gao Deng Computer Technology Co., Ltd (“Gao Deng Technology”), and the largest shareholder of the latter is Shenzhen Tencent computer system Co., Ltd (“Tencent”). The major product of Gao Deng is a software known as “ETC Assistant App”, which is the first product in China to realize the closed loop of online application for ETC for buses. It binds WeChat payment with a complete set of solutions for password-free payment after passing tolls, issuance of trip tickets and electronic invoices based on the open capacity of Tencent’s technologies, combining WeChat payment, WeChat applet, Tencent cloud, Tencent YouTu and Tencent billing, etc. According to Gao Deng, its ETC Assistant App has an average daily visit of millions of users, with the highest daily application volume exceeding 100,000. It is an important channel for online issuance of ETC cards in China. By the end of 2019, ETC Assistant has a coverage of 35 million ETC vehicle owners, accounting for about 20% of the total number of ETC vehicle owners in China.

A sum of 14859965 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.65M shares. Recon Technology Ltd. shares reached a high of $4.17 and dropped to a low of $3.62 until finishing in the latest session at $3.67.

Guru’s Opinion on Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Recon Technology Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recon Technology Ltd. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

RCON Stock Performance Analysis:

Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.31. With this latest performance, RCON shares dropped by -26.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 230.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.98 for Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.60, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 4.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Recon Technology Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.68 and a Gross Margin at +29.81. Recon Technology Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.27.

Return on Total Capital for RCON is now -14.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.92. Additionally, RCON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] managed to generate an average of -$20,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Recon Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.00% of RCON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCON stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 49,021, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 53.60% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 25,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94000.0 in RCON stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $90000.0 in RCON stock with ownership of nearly -60.604% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Recon Technology Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Recon Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ:RCON] by around 74,958 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 37,800 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCON stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 74,958 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 253 shares during the same period.