PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Stock trading around $154.54 per share: What’s Next?

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] surged by $1.58 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $155.14 during the day while it closed the day at $154.54. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Roisin Willis and Hobbs Kessler Named 2020-21 Gatorade® National Track and Field Players of the Year.

In its 36th year of honoring the nation’s most elite high school athletes, Gatorade announced Roisin Willis of Stevens Point Area Senior High School (Stevens Point, Wis.) and Hobbs Kessler of Skyline High School (Ann Arbor, Mich.) are the 2020-21 Gatorade National Track and Field Players of the Year. Willis and Kessler won the prestigious award for their accomplishments on and off the field, joining an impressive group of former winners. Past Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Players of the Year have combined for 69 gold medals and 34 National Championships, while past Gatorade National Boys Track and Field Players of the Year have combined for 21 gold medals and 14 National Championships.

Willis and Kessler were surprised by their family, coaches and teammates at their respective schools. Check out videos of the announcements: Willis and Kessler.

PepsiCo Inc. stock has also gained 3.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PEP stock has inclined by 8.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.27% and gained 4.21% year-on date.

The market cap for PEP stock reached $214.06 billion, with 1.38 billion shares outstanding and 1.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, PEP reached a trading volume of 6053572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $154.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $145 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 258.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PEP stock trade performance evaluation

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 4.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.59 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.37, while it was recorded at 151.27 for the last single week of trading, and 142.06 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +54.87. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.12.

Return on Total Capital for PEP is now 19.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 340.74. Additionally, PEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 309.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] managed to generate an average of $24,467 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 9.07%.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $152,865 million, or 73.20% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,900,512, which is approximately -1.241% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,256,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.49 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.9 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly -5.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,318 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 44,131,867 shares. Additionally, 1,215 investors decreased positions by around 42,362,603 shares, while 291 investors held positions by with 902,668,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 989,163,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,665,495 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 1,078,503 shares during the same period.