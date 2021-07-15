New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $11

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.09% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.72%. The company report on June 30, 2021 that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings And Host Conference Call On July 28th.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) announced that it expects to issue its earnings release for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The release will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website, ir.myNYCB.com, upon issuance.

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same date, during which Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Thomas R. Cangemi and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Pinto will discuss the Company’s second quarter 2021 performance. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at ir.myNYCB.com and archived through 5:00 p.m. on August 25, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, NYCB stock rose by 13.23%. The one-year New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.15. The average equity rating for NYCB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.05 billion, with 463.29 million shares outstanding and 455.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.76M shares, NYCB stock reached a trading volume of 7455919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $15.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.63.

NYCB Stock Performance Analysis:

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.06 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.60, while it was recorded at 11.25 for the last single week of trading, and 10.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New York Community Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.24. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.57.

Return on Total Capital for NYCB is now 2.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 238.98. Additionally, NYCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] managed to generate an average of $171,408 per employee.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,032 million, or 59.10% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,775,170, which is approximately 8.448% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,317,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $496.8 million in NYCB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $172.7 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly 1.99% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 32,771,042 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 35,948,048 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 201,777,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,496,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,810,103 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 6,284,374 shares during the same period.