New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] moved up 0.88: Why It’s Important

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: EDU] gained 0.88% or 0.06 points to close at $6.91 with a heavy trading volume of 19157063 shares. The company report on July 5, 2021 that The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. and Pomerantz LLP Announce Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of American Depositary Shares of New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. – EDU.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. and Pomerantz LLP announce that the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of American Depositary Shares of New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU):.

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION AND FINAL APPROVAL HEARING.

It opened the trading session at $6.90, the shares rose to $6.98 and dropped to $6.785, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EDU points out that the company has recorded -60.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 32.41M shares, EDU reached to a volume of 19157063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]:

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74.

Trading performance analysis for EDU stock

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, EDU shares dropped by -29.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.27 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.84, while it was recorded at 6.62 for the last single week of trading, and 15.07 for the last 200 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.15 and a Gross Margin at +55.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Total Capital for EDU is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.81. Additionally, EDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.72.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 23.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]

There are presently around $8,995 million, or 86.40% of EDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 83,842,700, which is approximately 11.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS, holding 70,536,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $487.4 million in EDU stocks shares; and SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, currently with $481.32 million in EDU stock with ownership of nearly 13.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:EDU] by around 176,650,455 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 247,500,737 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 877,600,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,301,751,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDU stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,664,632 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 37,911,248 shares during the same period.