Morgan Stanley lifts Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] jumped around 0.44 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $67.88 at the close of the session, up 0.65%. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Bristol Myers Squibb Receives European Commission Approval for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) for the Treatment of Mismatch Repair Deficient or Microsatellite Instability–High Metastatic Colorectal Cancer After Prior Chemotherapy.

Approval based on Phase 2 CheckMate -142 trial results showing nearly two-thirds of patients responded to the Opdivo plus Yervoy combination with durable responses observed.

Opdivo plus Yervoy is the first dual immunotherapy regimen approved in the European Union for colorectal cancer.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock is now 9.43% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BMY Stock saw the intraday high of $67.99 and lowest of $67.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 67.96, which means current price is +15.79% above from all time high which was touched on 07/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.05M shares, BMY reached a trading volume of 7065325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $75.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Societe Generale analysts kept a Buy rating on BMY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has BMY stock performed recently?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, BMY shares gained by 0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.38 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.01, while it was recorded at 67.33 for the last single week of trading, and 63.11 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.56 and a Gross Margin at +51.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.20.

Return on Total Capital for BMY is now 4.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.62. Additionally, BMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] managed to generate an average of -$298,017 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 7.95%.

Insider trade positions for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

There are presently around $110,704 million, or 74.90% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 196,665,309, which is approximately -1.342% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 176,410,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.97 billion in BMY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.17 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly -3.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,154 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 72,865,756 shares. Additionally, 1,058 investors decreased positions by around 106,168,231 shares, while 276 investors held positions by with 1,451,842,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,630,876,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,858,081 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 8,650,484 shares during the same period.