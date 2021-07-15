Market cap of Phillips 66 [PSX] reaches 33.60B – now what?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] price plunged by -3.81 percent to reach at -$3.11. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Phillips 66 Appoints Two New Directors.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has appointed Denise R. Cade and Douglas T. Terreson to serve as independent directors, effective July 14, 2021. Cade will serve on the audit and finance committee and the public policy and sustainability committee of the board, and Terreson will serve on the human resources and compensation committee and the public policy and sustainability committee of the board. Following the appointments, the board of Phillips 66 will comprise 11 directors, 10 of whom are independent.

Cade is the Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of IDEX Corporation, a position she has held since 2015. Prior to joining IDEX, she served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer at SunCoke Energy, Inc. and its controlled company SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., where she was on the board of directors, from 2011 to 2015. Prior to joining SunCoke Energy, Cade held several positions at PPG Industries, Inc., including Assistant General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Chief Securities and Finance Counsel, Chief M&A Counsel, and General Counsel of the Glass and Fiberglass Division. Prior to joining PPG, Cade was a partner at Shaw Pittman LLP, a law firm. Cade currently serves on the board of directors of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

A sum of 4229107 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.87M shares. Phillips 66 shares reached a high of $82.37 and dropped to a low of $78.30 until finishing in the latest session at $78.54.

The one-year PSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.61. The average equity rating for PSX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $98.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $83 to $80, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on PSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16.

PSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Phillips 66 [PSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.85. With this latest performance, PSX shares dropped by -14.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.98 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.55, while it was recorded at 81.22 for the last single week of trading, and 73.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phillips 66 Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.87 and a Gross Margin at +0.28. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.25.

Return on Total Capital for PSX is now -4.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phillips 66 [PSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.15. Additionally, PSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phillips 66 [PSX] managed to generate an average of -$278,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to -11.15%.

Phillips 66 [PSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,179 million, or 71.40% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,950,183, which is approximately 0.447% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,415,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.62 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.28 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly 9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 568 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 18,442,598 shares. Additionally, 583 investors decreased positions by around 11,156,559 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 278,258,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 307,857,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,426,658 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 1,972,144 shares during the same period.