Market cap of Alfi Inc. [ALF] reaches 125.01M – now what?

Alfi Inc. [NASDAQ: ALF] gained 1.37% on the last trading session, reaching $10.34 price per share at the time. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Alfi Commences Installation of Digital Advertising Screens in Uber and Lyft Vehicles in Orlando and Tampa; Purchases Additional 10,000 Lenovo Tablets.

Ongoing tablet roll-out in rideshares featuring proprietary AI enterprise SaaS platform technology for digital advertising.

Alfi digital screens successfully deployed in Miami-based rideshares.

Alfi Inc. represents 12.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $125.01 million with the latest information. ALF stock price has been found in the range of $10.20 to $12.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.58M shares, ALF reached a trading volume of 4618663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alfi Inc. [ALF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alfi Inc. is set at 2.71

Trading performance analysis for ALF stock

Alfi Inc. [ALF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.46.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.04 for Alfi Inc. [ALF], while it was recorded at 12.22 for the last single week of trading.

Alfi Inc. [ALF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ALF is now -67.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -176.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -176.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alfi Inc. [ALF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 448.14. Additionally, ALF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.55.

Alfi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.