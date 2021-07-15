Market Analysts see NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] traded at a low on 07/14/21, posting a -1.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.91. The company report on July 15, 2021 that NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”).

NortonLifeLock Inc. (“NortonLifeLock”), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, notes the announcement by Avast, released earlier, and confirms that it is in advanced discussions with the board of Avast regarding a possible combination of NortonLifeLock and Avast.

A combination of NortonLifeLock and Avast would bring together two companies with aligned visions, highly complementary business profiles and a joint commitment to innovation that helps protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely. We would draw on the best of both companies to ensure that the combination would benefit our customers, reward our employees and maximise long term value for all shareholders.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8409073 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NortonLifeLock Inc. stands at 3.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.26%.

The market cap for NLOK stock reached $15.35 billion, with 583.00 million shares outstanding and 574.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.50M shares, NLOK reached a trading volume of 8409073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $28.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLOK in the course of the last twelve months was 46.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has NLOK stock performed recently?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.34. With this latest performance, NLOK shares dropped by -5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.81 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.67, while it was recorded at 27.26 for the last single week of trading, and 22.25 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.43 and a Gross Margin at +82.91. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.28.

Return on Total Capital for NLOK is now 28.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.74. Additionally, NLOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] managed to generate an average of $248,571 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 14.80%.

Insider trade positions for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

There are presently around $14,205 million, or 93.30% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,228,023, which is approximately 0.187% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 62,746,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.27 billion in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly -2.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 45,780,000 shares. Additionally, 279 investors decreased positions by around 49,341,277 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 432,742,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 527,863,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,856,711 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 11,776,837 shares during the same period.