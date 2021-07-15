Market Analysts see Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] gaining to $66. Time to buy?

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [NASDAQ: GRUB] closed the trading session at $17.54 on 07/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.39, while the highest price level was $18.09. The company report on July 12, 2021 that Grubhub Doubles Down On Its Commitment To Supporting Restaurants With The Grubhub Guarantee.

The Grubhub Guarantee helps restaurants by guaranteeing on-time delivery and the best prices for diners when they order from Grubhub.

Grubhub, a leading U.S. food-ordering and delivery marketplace, announced the Grubhub Guarantee, the company’s newest feature promising diners on-time delivery and the lowest price relative to competitors, or Grubhub will make it right with Grubhub Perks for free food.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.14 percent and weekly performance of -6.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, GRUB reached to a volume of 6150724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]:

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on GRUB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54.

GRUB stock trade performance evaluation

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.35. With this latest performance, GRUB shares dropped by -6.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.75% in the past year of trading.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.24 and a Gross Margin at +24.58. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.39.

Return on Total Capital for GRUB is now -0.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.64. Additionally, GRUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]: Insider Ownership positions

129 institutional holders increased their position in Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [NASDAQ:GRUB] by around 31,524,879 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 51,021,256 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 236,213,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,759,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRUB stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,137,420 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 11,302,439 shares during the same period.