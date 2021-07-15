Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] Is Currently -1.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] price plunged by -1.91 percent to reach at -$0.35. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Kinder Morgan Announces Second Quarter ‘21 Earnings Webcast.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) announced it will release second quarter 2021 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

What: Kinder Morgan Second Quarter ‘21 Earnings Results Webcast.

A sum of 10185380 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.57M shares. Kinder Morgan Inc. shares reached a high of $18.39 and dropped to a low of $17.865 until finishing in the latest session at $17.93.

The one-year KMI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.7. The average equity rating for KMI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $18.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on KMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 24.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

KMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, KMI shares dropped by -4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.37 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.38, while it was recorded at 18.31 for the last single week of trading, and 15.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinder Morgan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.29 and a Gross Margin at +37.32. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.92.

Return on Total Capital for KMI is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.31. Additionally, KMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] managed to generate an average of $10,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

KMI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to 4.03%.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,482 million, or 61.90% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 168,906,182, which is approximately 2.696% of the company’s market cap and around 12.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 159,416,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.35 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly 12.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 617 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 106,799,606 shares. Additionally, 482 investors decreased positions by around 114,749,083 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 1,143,893,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,365,441,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,839,089 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 7,685,473 shares during the same period.