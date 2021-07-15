Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] gain 29.76% so far this year. What now?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: JEF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.36% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.46%. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Jefferies Financial Group Announces Two New Members of Its Board of Directors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) announced the appointment of Matrice Ellis Kirk and Melissa Weiler to its Board of Directors effective July 1, 2021. The appointments of Ms. Ellis Kirk and Ms. Weiler expand Jefferies’ Board of Directors to twelve directors, nine of whom are independent.

Jefferies’ CEO, Rich Handler, and President, Brian Friedman, stated: “We are pleased to welcome Matrice and Mel as new independent directors to Jefferies’ board and we are confident their perspective and insight will be invaluable as we continue to grow Jefferies’ business globally. Their significant experience further complements our existing directors’ skills, and we look forward to partnering with them.”.

Over the last 12 months, JEF stock rose by 96.19%. The one-year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.19. The average equity rating for JEF stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.66 billion, with 239.86 million shares outstanding and 200.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, JEF stock reached a trading volume of 1651611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JEF shares is $39.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JEF stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for JEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for JEF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.94.

JEF Stock Performance Analysis:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.46. With this latest performance, JEF shares dropped by -0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.51 for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.03, while it was recorded at 31.98 for the last single week of trading, and 27.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.57 and a Gross Margin at +88.93. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.17.

Return on Total Capital for JEF is now 6.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 242.60. Additionally, JEF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] managed to generate an average of $155,803 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

JEF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. go to 18.00%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,525 million, or 74.00% of JEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JEF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,614,356, which is approximately 9.288% of the company’s market cap and around 10.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,407,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $587.58 million in JEF stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $281.99 million in JEF stock with ownership of nearly 218.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:JEF] by around 34,036,372 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 31,526,424 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 107,540,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,103,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JEF stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,899,995 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 15,985,469 shares during the same period.