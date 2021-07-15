Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] Is Currently -0.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] price plunged by -0.42 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on July 2, 2021 that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated To Announce 2021 Second Quarter Earnings And Hold Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2021.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) expects to report its 2021 second quarter earnings on Thursday, July 29, 2021, prior to the market opening. A news release and supporting financial data will be available at that time on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

Conference Call / Webcast InformationHuntington’s management will host an earnings conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call, along with slides, may be accessed via a live Internet webcast in the Investor Relations section of Huntington’s website or through a dial-in telephone number at (877) 407-8029 conference ID #13720782.

A sum of 17693658 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.32M shares. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares reached a high of $14.34 and dropped to a low of $13.85 until finishing in the latest session at $14.09.

The one-year HBAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.84. The average equity rating for HBAN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $17.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13.50 to $15, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on HBAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.04.

HBAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.15. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.37 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.91, while it was recorded at 14.13 for the last single week of trading, and 13.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.57. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.45.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 4.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.38. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.64.

HBAN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,926 million, or 57.90% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 155,940,628, which is approximately 0.533% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 138,545,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.09 billion in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly 11.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 374 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 135,491,602 shares. Additionally, 372 investors decreased positions by around 81,533,187 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 984,251,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,201,276,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,861,974 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 20,351,798 shares during the same period.