For VICI Properties Inc. [VICI], Analyst sees a rise to $47. What next?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] loss -0.06% on the last trading session, reaching $31.27 price per share at the time. The company report on July 1, 2021 that VICI Properties Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2021 Results.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call and Webcast.

VICI Properties Inc. represents 536.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.40 billion with the latest information. VICI stock price has been found in the range of $31.15 to $31.515.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 3757128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $34.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $33, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

Trading performance analysis for VICI stock

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.53. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.52 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.46, while it was recorded at 31.31 for the last single week of trading, and 27.75 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.81 and a Gross Margin at +96.97. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +72.76.

Return on Total Capital for VICI is now 6.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.06. Additionally, VICI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] managed to generate an average of $6,065,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 9.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $20,066 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,398,482, which is approximately 2.48% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,012,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in VICI stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.47 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly -14.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 116,003,335 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 44,857,092 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 480,850,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 641,710,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,988,702 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 9,447,674 shares during the same period.