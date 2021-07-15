For Paysafe Limited [PSFE], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

Paysafe Limited [NYSE: PSFE] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $11.1783 during the day while it closed the day at $10.77. The company report on July 8, 2021 that Paysafe Launches Safeguarding Model for the Travel Industry Globally.

Leading specialized payments platform also outlines its vision for the future of payments risk management in the travel sector in its latest whitepaper.

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, announces the global launch of its safeguarding solution for the travel industry. The new solution eliminates the need for travel operators or other travel businesses that accept payments from consumers to offer cash collateral to their acquirer to offset the risk of non-delivery of services. Instead, consumer payments are held by a third party, and released immediately and in full to the travel business upon terms agreed by the company and Paysafe being met.

Paysafe Limited stock has also loss -3.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PSFE stock has declined by -21.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.19% and lost -28.68% year-on date.

The market cap for PSFE stock reached $7.55 billion, with 723.71 million shares outstanding and 164.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.52M shares, PSFE reached a trading volume of 4438918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSFE shares is $16.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSFE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Paysafe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Paysafe Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on PSFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paysafe Limited is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, PSFE shares dropped by -7.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.19% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.09 for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.74, while it was recorded at 11.19 for the last single week of trading.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.12. Additionally, PSFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] managed to generate an average of -$1,740,507 per employee.Paysafe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Paysafe Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Paysafe Limited [NYSE:PSFE] by around 388,047,401 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 28,263,390 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,924,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 412,386,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSFE stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 342,934,662 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 23,765,466 shares during the same period.