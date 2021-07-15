Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] Revenue clocked in at $12.27 billion, up 11.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [NYSE: FNF] price plunged by -2.86 percent to reach at -$1.28. The company report on June 29, 2021 that F&G Enters Funding Agreement Backed Note Market.

First FABN Issuance Marks Company’s Expansion into Institutional Markets.

F&G, part of the FNF family of companies and a leading provider of annuities and life insurance, announced it has entered the funding agreement backed note market with an initial $750 million note issued by F&G Global Funding (FGGF), an unaffiliated Delaware trust. This agreement marks F&G’s first offering in the institutional market.

A sum of 1490701 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.36M shares. Fidelity National Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $44.74 and dropped to a low of $43.38 until finishing in the latest session at $43.46.

The one-year FNF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.4. The average equity rating for FNF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNF shares is $54.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Fidelity National Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on FNF stock. On October 09, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for FNF shares from 49 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Financial Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.36.

FNF Stock Performance Analysis:

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, FNF shares dropped by -7.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.10 for Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.63, while it was recorded at 43.65 for the last single week of trading, and 39.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fidelity National Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.67. Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.43.

Return on Total Capital for FNF is now 20.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.83. Additionally, FNF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] managed to generate an average of $53,663 per employee.

FNF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Financial Inc. go to 8.10%.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,012 million, or 81.90% of FNF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,352,501, which is approximately 8.978% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,783,251 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in FNF stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $700.93 million in FNF stock with ownership of nearly -5.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fidelity National Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 279 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Financial Inc. [NYSE:FNF] by around 19,618,635 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 26,734,188 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 184,021,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,374,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNF stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,757,927 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,648,323 shares during the same period.