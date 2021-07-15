Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Revenue clocked in at $104.16 billion, up 10.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] traded at a low on 07/14/21, posting a -0.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $57.77. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to More Xfinity Customers Than Ever Via X1, Flex and Stream.

Xfinity Flex Will Offer Streamers a First-of-its-Kind Olympic Viewing Experience Featuring Peacock’s Live and On Demand Programming Lineup.

X1 Customers Will Enjoy Unparalleled Access to All 7,000 Hours of NBCUniversal’s Network and Streaming Coverage with More Ways to Personalize and Discover the Games Than Ever Before.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9599818 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Comcast Corporation stands at 1.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.62%.

The market cap for CMCSA stock reached $266.33 billion, with 4.59 billion shares outstanding and 4.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.12M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 9599818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $64.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on CMCSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 20.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has CMCSA stock performed recently?

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.27 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.88, while it was recorded at 58.02 for the last single week of trading, and 52.36 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.12 and a Gross Margin at +55.37. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.17.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.53. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $62,702 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 18.20%.

Insider trade positions for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

There are presently around $222,952 million, or 85.60% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 387,502,357, which is approximately -0.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 317,653,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.35 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $12.69 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly 1.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,173 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 159,069,227 shares. Additionally, 954 investors decreased positions by around 140,340,048 shares, while 259 investors held positions by with 3,559,887,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,859,296,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,932,604 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 6,928,115 shares during the same period.