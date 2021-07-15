CIBC lifts OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] plunged by -$0.3 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.04 during the day while it closed the day at $2.64. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results.

Grew gross revenue 51% sequentially to $29.1 million in Q3 2021 from Q2 2021 and 31% from the same prior year period.

Grew net revenue 39% sequentially to $20.3 million in Q3 2021 from Q2 2021 and 13% from the same prior year period.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 1.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OGI stock has inclined by 1.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 67.09% and gained 98.50% year-on date.

The market cap for OGI stock reached $787.34 million, with 298.23 million shares outstanding and 239.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.18M shares, OGI reached a trading volume of 11137940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]:

CIBC have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32.

OGI stock trade performance evaluation

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, OGI shares dropped by -15.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.30 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 2.70 for the last single week of trading, and 2.33 for the last 200 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.06 and a Gross Margin at -152.05. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.87.

Return on Total Capital for OGI is now -45.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.72. Additionally, OGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] managed to generate an average of -$231,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $91 million, or 15.33% of OGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 16,644,239, which is approximately -15.392% of the company’s market cap and around 19.66% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 4,031,033 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.64 million in OGI stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $8.91 million in OGI stock with ownership of nearly -54.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI] by around 9,996,585 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 9,598,226 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 14,952,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,547,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGI stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,283,806 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 737,819 shares during the same period.