Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gain 60.69% so far this year. What now?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] traded at a low on 07/14/21, posting a -2.46 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $158.84. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Capital One Announces Stress Test Results.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) announced the company’s Stress Capital Buffer Requirement (“SCB”), as calculated by the Federal Reserve 2021 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review process (“CCAR”), is 2.5 percent, effective October 1, 2021. The company’s previously disclosed SCB of 5.6%, as calculated by the Federal Reserve 2020 “CCAR” process, will remain in effect for the third quarter of 2021.

Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Capital One cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors, including those listed from time to time in reports that Capital One files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4159620 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Capital One Financial Corporation stands at 3.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.70%.

The market cap for COF stock reached $68.10 billion, with 458.60 million shares outstanding and 442.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, COF reached a trading volume of 4159620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $169.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 4.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 117.78.

How has COF stock performed recently?

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 0.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 161.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.60 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.44, while it was recorded at 159.91 for the last single week of trading, and 118.86 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.96. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.54.

Return on Total Capital for COF is now 3.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.14. Additionally, COF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] managed to generate an average of $51,938 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 25.35%.

Insider trade positions for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

There are presently around $65,403 million, or 92.70% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 42,560,097, which is approximately -15.056% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,838,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.69 billion in COF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.52 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly 1.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 494 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 33,626,601 shares. Additionally, 446 investors decreased positions by around 37,542,743 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 340,586,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,755,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,461,210 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 5,484,849 shares during the same period.