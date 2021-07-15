Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] – find out why.

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] closed the trading session at $20.66 on 07/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.55, while the highest price level was $22.46. The company report on June 23, 2021 that Canopy Growth Completes Acquisition of Supreme.

Acquisition solidifies Canopy Growth’s leadership position in the Canadian recreational market.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) and The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (“Supreme”) (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced arrangement (the “Arrangement”) whereby Canopy has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Supreme (the “Supreme Shares”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.15 percent and weekly performance of -6.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, CGC reached to a volume of 4350404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27.

CGC stock trade performance evaluation

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.94. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -17.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.88 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.94, while it was recorded at 21.79 for the last single week of trading, and 27.37 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.46 and a Gross Margin at +3.23. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -319.20.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -10.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.38. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,009 million, or 15.39% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,737,036, which is approximately 2.465% of the company’s market cap and around 37.97% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 3,165,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.41 million in CGC stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $57.79 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly 106.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 10,801,193 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 8,675,987 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 29,350,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,827,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,393,711 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,753,415 shares during the same period.