Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] Is Currently -15.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BLIN] loss -15.29% or -1.11 points to close at $6.15 with a heavy trading volume of 3379797 shares. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Government Agency in Singapore Chooses Site-Search Platform Hawksearch.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced that a government agency in Singapore has signed a 3-year agreement with Hawksearch to improve its digital experience.

As the main tax administrator to the government, the agency collects taxes that account for about 70% of the government’s operating revenue. This supports Singapore’s economic and social programs to achieve quality growth and an inclusive society. Now that the agency and its partners are building a new website, they decided they needed Hawksearch to provide relevant and personalized search for all site visitors.

It opened the trading session at $6.90, the shares rose to $6.90 and dropped to $6.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BLIN points out that the company has recorded 126.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -279.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.95M shares, BLIN reached to a volume of 3379797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bridgeline Digital Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.07. With this latest performance, BLIN shares gained by 119.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 243.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.82 for Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.51, while it was recorded at 6.77 for the last single week of trading, and 2.95 for the last 200 days.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.72 and a Gross Margin at +49.80. Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.99.

Return on Total Capital for BLIN is now -29.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.77. Additionally, BLIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] managed to generate an average of $8,359 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]

There are presently around $6 million, or 21.10% of BLIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLIN stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 241,935, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.93% of the total institutional ownership; AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 177,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 million in BLIN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.43 million in BLIN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bridgeline Digital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Bridgeline Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BLIN] by around 747,877 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 44,500 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 117,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 909,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLIN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 693,172 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.