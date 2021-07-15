Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] moved down -0.74: Why It’s Important

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.74% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.71%. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Boston Scientific Announces Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the first quarter on July 27 prior to the conference call.

A live webcast and replay of the webcast will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available beginning approximately one hour following the completion of each event.

Over the last 12 months, BSX stock rose by 21.35%. The one-year Boston Scientific Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.72. The average equity rating for BSX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $60.38 billion, with 1.42 billion shares outstanding and 1.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.12M shares, BSX stock reached a trading volume of 4121381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $48.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 39.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

BSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.71. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.97 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.76, while it was recorded at 43.24 for the last single week of trading, and 38.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boston Scientific Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.06 and a Gross Margin at +56.25. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.83.

Return on Total Capital for BSX is now 2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.73. Additionally, BSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] managed to generate an average of -$2,158 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

BSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 16.17%.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $55,085 million, or 93.90% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 130,736,889, which is approximately -2.078% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 109,829,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.69 billion in BSX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $3.87 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly 17.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Scientific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 133,133,369 shares. Additionally, 422 investors decreased positions by around 112,628,492 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 1,043,089,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,288,851,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,775,104 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 19,019,914 shares during the same period.