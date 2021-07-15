BofA Securities lifts KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

KAR Auction Services Inc. [NYSE: KAR] price plunged by -4.28 percent to reach at -$0.72. The company report on May 25, 2021 that ADESA Empowers Buyers with “% to Retail” Feature.

New Badge on ADESA Listings Estimates Potential Profit in Competitive Market.

ADESA, a business unit of global wholesale used vehicle digital marketplace operator KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), announces the launch of its proprietary “% to Retail” functionality. All 24/7 bid/buy vehicle listings on ADESA’s digital marketplace now showcase the current bid of the vehicle compared to the estimated national used retail market price. “% to Retail” is powered by autoniq®, a sister company to ADESA and a leading source for app-based vehicle pricing and evaluation information. The new feature is aimed at helping dealers quickly analyze vehicle pricing and make better informed decisions on the best inventory for their lot.

A sum of 1345352 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.04M shares. KAR Auction Services Inc. shares reached a high of $16.81 and dropped to a low of $16.06 until finishing in the latest session at $16.10.

The one-year KAR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.27. The average equity rating for KAR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KAR shares is $18.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for KAR Auction Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $23 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for KAR Auction Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on KAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KAR Auction Services Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for KAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.13.

KAR Stock Performance Analysis:

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.99. With this latest performance, KAR shares dropped by -10.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.55 for KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.63, while it was recorded at 16.71 for the last single week of trading, and 17.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KAR Auction Services Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.95 and a Gross Margin at +32.53. KAR Auction Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.02.

Return on Total Capital for KAR is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 163.33. Additionally, KAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] managed to generate an average of $50 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.KAR Auction Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

KAR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KAR Auction Services Inc. go to 14.00%.

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,151 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KAR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,535,503, which is approximately 8.756% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 12,737,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.07 million in KAR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $194.08 million in KAR stock with ownership of nearly -0.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KAR Auction Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in KAR Auction Services Inc. [NYSE:KAR] by around 22,108,148 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 26,120,949 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 85,360,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,590,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KAR stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,705,391 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 7,882,837 shares during the same period.