Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] is -33.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] loss -4.51% on the last trading session, reaching $15.46 price per share at the time. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Ballard Announces Q2 2021 Results Conference Call.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) will hold a conference call on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review second quarter 2021 operating results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-604-638-5340. Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard’s homepage (www.ballard.com). Following the call, the webcast will be archived in the ‘Earnings, Interviews & Presentations’ area of the ‘Investors’ section of Ballard’s website (www.ballard.com/investors).

Ballard Power Systems Inc. represents 288.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.51 billion with the latest information. BLDP stock price has been found in the range of $15.405 to $16.215.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.80M shares, BLDP reached a trading volume of 4415928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $24.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35.

Trading performance analysis for BLDP stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.04. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -13.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.43 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.77, while it was recorded at 16.46 for the last single week of trading, and 21.86 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.98. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.62.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -7.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.98. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$84,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.40 and a Current Ratio set at 26.00.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

There are presently around $1,280 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,917,346, which is approximately 11.165% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,128,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.21 million in BLDP stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $47.3 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly -15.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 20,319,789 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 11,491,679 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 51,011,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,823,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,969,159 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,401,334 shares during the same period.