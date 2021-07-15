Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] is -47.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] traded at a low on 07/14/21, posting a -6.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.28. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Ault Global Holdings Reports Preliminary Q2 2021 Financial Results.

Q2 2021 Revenue of Approximately $62 million, up 1048% From the Prior Year’s Quarter.

Q2 2021 Income Before Taxes of Approximately $44 Million Compared to a $1.4 Million Loss in the Prior Year’s Quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4731762 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ault Global Holdings Inc. stands at 11.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.76%.

The market cap for DPW stock reached $104.01 million, with 49.77 million shares outstanding and 49.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, DPW reached a trading volume of 4731762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50.

How has DPW stock performed recently?

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.17. With this latest performance, DPW shares dropped by -24.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.98 for Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.66, while it was recorded at 2.36 for the last single week of trading, and 3.31 for the last 200 days.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.67 and a Gross Margin at +31.48. Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -139.87.

Return on Total Capital for DPW is now -19.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.52. Additionally, DPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] managed to generate an average of -$216,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]

There are presently around $6 million, or 7.50% of DPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPW stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 473,109, which is approximately 407.944% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 394,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.9 million in DPW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.68 million in DPW stock with ownership of nearly 20.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ault Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 1,671,976 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 1,202,356 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 147,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,726,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 623,517 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 582,230 shares during the same period.