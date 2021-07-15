Auddia Inc. [AUUD] Revenue clocked in at $0.05 million, up 23.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Auddia Inc. [NASDAQ: AUUD] price plunged by -23.75 percent to reach at -$1.28. The company report on July 12, 2021 that Auddia Inc. Announces Release of the Vodacast Hub.

First Podcasting Platform to Provide Access to Revenue from the Global Digital Ad Market.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)(NASDAQ:AUUDW) (“Auddia” or the “Company”), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, announced the release of the Vodacast Hub, a digital content management platform that allows podcasters to easily create digital feeds that correlate with their audio content. Launch of the Hub initiates the first of several new monetization mechanisms that Vodacast will provide to podcasters and a major new content feature for podcast listeners.

A sum of 4498286 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.05M shares. Auddia Inc. shares reached a high of $5.46 and dropped to a low of $3.99 until finishing in the latest session at $4.11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Auddia Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUUD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1041.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

Auddia Inc. [AUUD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.26.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.48 for Auddia Inc. [AUUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.44, while it was recorded at 5.08 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Auddia Inc. [AUUD] shares currently have an operating margin of -2148.18 and a Gross Margin at -482.00. Auddia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3652.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Auddia Inc. [AUUD] managed to generate an average of -$368,293 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Auddia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Auddia Inc. [NASDAQ:AUUD] by around 20,029 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUUD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,029 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.