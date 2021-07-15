Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Revenue clocked in at $419.13 billion, up 13.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] price surged by 0.12 percent to reach at $4.32. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience.

Thousands of serialized stories by authors including Audrey Carlan, Hugh Howey, and C. G. Cooper are now available, with the first few episodes of each story free to readers via the Kindle iOS app and on Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN)—, Amazon announced the launch of Kindle Vella, a new mobile-first, interactive reading experience for serialized stories. Available in the U.S. via the Kindle iOS app and on Amazon.com, Kindle Vella stories are published one short episode at a time, each ranging from 600 to 5,000 words—and the first three episodes of every story are free. Subsequent episodes can be unlocked using Tokens, which are available for purchase in bundles in the Kindle iOS app or on Amazon.com. Thousands of stories containing tens of thousands of episodes are available, with new episodes being published regularly.

A sum of 3254776 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.58M shares. Amazon.com Inc. shares reached a high of $3,717.66 and dropped to a low of $3,660.827 until finishing in the latest session at $3681.68.

The one-year AMZN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.2. The average equity rating for AMZN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $4241.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3720, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMZN stock. On February 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMZN shares from 3900 to 4000.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 67.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 144.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 85.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AMZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 8.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.09 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3,369.47, while it was recorded at 3,705.67 for the last single week of trading, and 3,246.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amazon.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +39.57. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 13.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.60. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of $16,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

AMZN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 37.93%.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,078,298 million, or 59.20% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,614,254, which is approximately 0.551% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,012,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.13 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $58.44 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly -0.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,990 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 11,876,227 shares. Additionally, 1,475 investors decreased positions by around 8,823,593 shares, while 372 investors held positions by with 272,182,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,881,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,525,922 shares, while 151 institutional investors sold positions of 833,534 shares during the same period.