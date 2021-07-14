why Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.67

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] slipped around -0.53 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $25.89 at the close of the session, down -2.01%. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Starwood Property Trust Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review second quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock is now 34.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STWD Stock saw the intraday high of $26.3323 and lowest of $25.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.00, which means current price is +41.86% above from all time high which was touched on 06/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, STWD reached a trading volume of 1573283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $25.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

How has STWD stock performed recently?

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, STWD shares dropped by -3.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.17 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.68, while it was recorded at 25.95 for the last single week of trading, and 21.43 for the last 200 days.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.59 and a Gross Margin at +69.96. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.71.

Return on Total Capital for STWD is now 3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 285.61. Additionally, STWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] managed to generate an average of $1,157,706 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Earnings analysis for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.

Insider trade positions for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

There are presently around $3,515 million, or 49.90% of STWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,123,878, which is approximately 2.851% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,619,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $559.73 million in STWD stocks shares; and CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /CT, currently with $161.99 million in STWD stock with ownership of nearly 6.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starwood Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD] by around 10,047,936 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 14,432,469 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 111,291,853 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,772,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STWD stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,005,432 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,507,907 shares during the same period.