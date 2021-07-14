why Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $84.50

Planet Fitness Inc. [NYSE: PLNT] plunged by -$0.36 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $73.626 during the day while it closed the day at $73.44. The company report on June 30, 2021 that Planet Fitness Awards $150,000 In Scholarships To 30 Boys & Girls Clubs Of America Teens For Their Efforts To Promote A Kinder And More Inclusive World.

Company deepens its commitment to Judgement Free communities and supporting emotional health and wellbeing.

Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced the recipients of its annual Judgement Free Generation® scholarships, which recognize teens for their commitment to promoting inclusion, acceptance and kindness in their communities. Thirty deserving Boys & Girls Clubs of America teens were each awarded $5,000 for their inspiring efforts to create a brighter, more accepting future, of which nearly two-thirds (63 percent) of recipients will be first-generation college students.

Planet Fitness Inc. stock has also loss -0.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLNT stock has declined by -15.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.24% and lost -5.40% year-on date.

The market cap for PLNT stock reached $6.23 billion, with 83.08 million shares outstanding and 83.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 909.94K shares, PLNT reached a trading volume of 1619490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLNT shares is $84.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Planet Fitness Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Planet Fitness Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on PLNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Fitness Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.93.

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, PLNT shares dropped by -2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.01 for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.59, while it was recorded at 73.28 for the last single week of trading, and 75.82 for the last 200 days.

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.70 and a Gross Margin at +32.65. Planet Fitness Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.69.

Return on Total Capital for PLNT is now 4.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.28. Additionally, PLNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 156.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 105.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] managed to generate an average of -$10,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Planet Fitness Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Planet Fitness Inc. go to 8.80%.

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,257 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,908,381, which is approximately 3.962% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,048,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $517.62 million in PLNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $414.23 million in PLNT stock with ownership of nearly -13.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Planet Fitness Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Planet Fitness Inc. [NYSE:PLNT] by around 13,286,642 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 15,380,377 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 56,527,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,194,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLNT stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,003,620 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 9,121,483 shares during the same period.