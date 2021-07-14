why Masco Corporation [MAS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $70.73

Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] price plunged by -0.51 percent to reach at -$0.3. The company report on July 12, 2021 that Professional Painters Have A Chance To ‘Drive’ Business Growth With A Custom Van From The KILZ® Brand And MotorTrend®.

THE PRIMER BRAND TRUSTED BY PROS AND THEIR TOOLS-OF-THE-TRADE PARTNERS ARE OFFERING $110,000 IN PROFESSIONAL EQUIPMENT.

the makers of the KILZ® brand, trusted by Pros for over 40 years, announced the KILZ® Pro Van Contest, a once-in-a-lifetime business opportunity to win a new 2020 Ford® Transit 350 Cargo Van fully equipped with a MotorTrend® professional painters’ package that includes all the painting tools a Pro could desire, valued at $110,000.

A sum of 1656684 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.06M shares. Masco Corporation shares reached a high of $58.76 and dropped to a low of $58.20 until finishing in the latest session at $58.36.

The one-year MAS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.49. The average equity rating for MAS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Masco Corporation [MAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $70.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Masco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $71 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Masco Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corporation is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Masco Corporation [MAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, MAS shares dropped by -0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.31 for Masco Corporation [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.46, while it was recorded at 58.29 for the last single week of trading, and 57.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Masco Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Masco Corporation [MAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.02 and a Gross Margin at +35.96. Masco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.19.

Return on Total Capital for MAS is now 40.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Masco Corporation [MAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,529.74. Additionally, MAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,508.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Masco Corporation [MAS] managed to generate an average of $44,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Masco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MAS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corporation go to 12.20%.

Masco Corporation [MAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,654 million, or 95.00% of MAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,097,712, which is approximately -1.809% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,089,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in MAS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.15 billion in MAS stock with ownership of nearly 4.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Masco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS] by around 16,775,010 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 18,790,214 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 198,394,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,959,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAS stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,279,199 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,612,483 shares during the same period.