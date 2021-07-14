why Dana Incorporated [DAN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.44

Dana Incorporated [NYSE: DAN] slipped around -0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $23.02 at the close of the session, down -0.13%. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Dana Introduces Spicer® HVT1 Transmission Specifically Engineered to Improve Efficiency, Performance of Agriculture Telehandlers.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced the launch of the Spicer® HVT1, an advanced powersplit transmission that enables the superior performance and sustainability of agriculture telehandlers.

The Spicer HVT1 supports power inputs from 110 to 155 horsepower (80 to 115 kW) and offers fuel savings of up to 30 percent when compared with agriculture telehandlers that use conventional transmissions.

Dana Incorporated stock is now 17.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DAN Stock saw the intraday high of $23.26 and lowest of $22.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.44, which means current price is +22.77% above from all time high which was touched on 04/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 939.01K shares, DAN reached a trading volume of 1577596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dana Incorporated [DAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAN shares is $31.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dana Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Dana Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dana Incorporated is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAN in the course of the last twelve months was 23.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has DAN stock performed recently?

Dana Incorporated [DAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, DAN shares dropped by -12.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.30 for Dana Incorporated [DAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.38, while it was recorded at 22.69 for the last single week of trading, and 21.68 for the last 200 days.

Dana Incorporated [DAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dana Incorporated [DAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.82. Dana Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.44.

Return on Total Capital for DAN is now 4.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dana Incorporated [DAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.80. Additionally, DAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dana Incorporated [DAN] managed to generate an average of -$812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Dana Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Dana Incorporated [DAN]

There are presently around $3,196 million, or 98.00% of DAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,449,511, which is approximately 5.387% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,282,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $305.77 million in DAN stocks shares; and ICAHN CARL C, currently with $277.08 million in DAN stock with ownership of nearly 201.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dana Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Dana Incorporated [NYSE:DAN] by around 17,450,057 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 16,517,488 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 104,847,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,815,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAN stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,664,552 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,091,241 shares during the same period.