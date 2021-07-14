Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] traded at a low on 07/13/21, posting a -4.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $44.31. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Spirit AeroSystems and Albany Engineered Composites Collaborate to Expand Hypersonic Capabilities.

Collaboration helps to transform the industry’s ability to scale affordable hypersonic thermal protection systems.

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. and Fiber Materials, Inc. (collectively Spirit), subsidiaries of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR), and Albany Engineered Composites, a subsidiary of Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN), have formally entered a technical collaboration agreement to capitalize on the their unique capabilities to deliver a suite of differentiated technical and industrialized solutions to more rapidly support hypersonic program developments.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1606921 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stands at 4.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.38%.

The market cap for SPR stock reached $4.54 billion, with 104.10 million shares outstanding and 103.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, SPR reached a trading volume of 1606921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $56.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $50, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on SPR stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SPR shares from 23 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.27.

How has SPR stock performed recently?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.30. With this latest performance, SPR shares dropped by -12.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.59 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.27, while it was recorded at 45.89 for the last single week of trading, and 39.37 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.14 and a Gross Margin at -11.95. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.56.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now -13.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 460.68. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 420.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of -$60,021 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

There are presently around $3,599 million, or 80.50% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,201,917, which is approximately 2.408% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,466,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $242.23 million in SPR stocks shares; and SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $190.84 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly -24.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 16,541,710 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 14,330,209 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 50,340,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,212,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,411,397 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,016,538 shares during the same period.