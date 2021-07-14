Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX: LNG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.25% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.63%. The company report on July 9, 2021 that Cheniere Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 before the market opens. Cheniere will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) that day to discuss second quarter results.

A listen-only webcast of the call and accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.cheniere.com. After completion of the webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website.

Over the last 12 months, LNG stock rose by 71.53%. The one-year Cheniere Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.99. The average equity rating for LNG stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.11 billion, with 252.90 million shares outstanding and 250.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, LNG stock reached a trading volume of 1358107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNG shares is $94.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Cheniere Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Cheniere Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on LNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cheniere Energy Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 110.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNG in the course of the last twelve months was 74.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

LNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.63. With this latest performance, LNG shares dropped by -5.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.12 for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.43, while it was recorded at 86.71 for the last single week of trading, and 68.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cheniere Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.85 and a Gross Margin at +31.14. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.91.

Return on Total Capital for LNG is now 7.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.27. Additionally, LNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] managed to generate an average of -$55,958 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Cheniere Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

LNG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cheniere Energy Inc. go to 24.02%.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,876 million, or 94.90% of LNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,256,268, which is approximately 1.35% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,990,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in LNG stocks shares; and ICAHN CARL C, currently with $1.36 billion in LNG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cheniere Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX:LNG] by around 19,903,820 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 19,263,822 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 185,869,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,036,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNG stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,966,651 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,539,463 shares during the same period.