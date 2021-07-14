Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] loss -3.09% or -1.08 points to close at $33.91 with a heavy trading volume of 1755884 shares. The company report on June 16, 2021 that /C O R R E C T I O N — Lightpath/.

In the news release, Lightpath Enters The Boston Fiber Connectivity Market Accelerated By Three Acquisitions, issued 16-Jun-2021 by Lightpath over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the second paragraph should read as below rather than as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:.

Lightpath, an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, announced its entrance into the Boston market for fiber connectivity solutions, which is accelerated by three acquisitions. Lightpath becomes the first all-fiber, enterprise-grade connectivity provider to enter the Boston market since industry consolidation began over a decade ago.

It opened the trading session at $34.96, the shares rose to $34.975 and dropped to $33.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATUS points out that the company has recorded -5.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -47.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, ATUS reached to a volume of 1755884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $42.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $35, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.85 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.28, while it was recorded at 34.44 for the last single week of trading, and 33.57 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.32 and a Gross Margin at +45.18. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.41.

Return on Total Capital for ATUS is now 8.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. Additionally, ATUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] managed to generate an average of $49,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to 53.92%.

There are presently around $8,968 million, or 62.20% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 31,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,751,947 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $703.7 million in ATUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $459.14 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly -6.398% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 30,982,570 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 47,784,131 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 185,699,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 264,466,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,412,684 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 13,606,018 shares during the same period.