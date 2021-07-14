Wall Street Analyst Resumed Stamps.com Inc. [STMP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Stamps.com Inc. [NASDAQ: STMP] slipped around -0.39 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $321.96 at the close of the session, down -0.12%. The company report on July 13, 2021 that STAMPS.COM (STMP) STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Seeks Additional Cash for Stamps.com Stockholders.

Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

On July 9, 2021, Stamps.com announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo. According to the announcement, Stamps.com shareholders are only expected to receive $333.00 per share in cash in exchange for their shares. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of Stamps.com’s stock will no longer be publicly traded.

Stamps.com Inc. stock is now 64.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STMP Stock saw the intraday high of $325.98 and lowest of $321.555 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 325.13, which means current price is +102.21% above from all time high which was touched on 07/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 289.09K shares, STMP reached a trading volume of 1427461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stamps.com Inc. [STMP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STMP shares is $325.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Stamps.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Stamps.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $120 to $200, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on STMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stamps.com Inc. is set at 12.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for STMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 50.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for STMP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

How has STMP stock performed recently?

Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.39. With this latest performance, STMP shares gained by 61.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.87 for Stamps.com Inc. [STMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 199.84, while it was recorded at 272.65 for the last single week of trading, and 211.68 for the last 200 days.

Stamps.com Inc. [STMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.14 and a Gross Margin at +73.52. Stamps.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.57.

Return on Total Capital for STMP is now 22.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.73. Additionally, STMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] managed to generate an average of $120,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Stamps.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Stamps.com Inc. [STMP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stamps.com Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Stamps.com Inc. [STMP]

There are presently around $5,121 million, or 88.70% of STMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STMP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,886,212, which is approximately 2.332% of the company’s market cap and around 3.74% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,006,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $645.87 million in STMP stocks shares; and DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN, currently with $280.52 million in STMP stock with ownership of nearly -12.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stamps.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Stamps.com Inc. [NASDAQ:STMP] by around 2,062,241 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 2,783,358 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 11,060,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,905,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STMP stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 595,195 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,255,255 shares during the same period.