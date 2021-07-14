Wall Street Analyst Downgrade CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. What else is Wall St. saying

CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE: CMS] closed the trading session at $60.36 on 07/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $59.77, while the highest price level was $60.43. The company report on July 9, 2021 that CMS Energy to Announce 2021 Second Quarter Results July 29.

CMS Energy announced it will provide 2021 second quarter results along with a business and financial outlook at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on CMS Energy’s website, cmsenergy.com. An audio replay will be available approximately three hours after the webcast and will be archived for 30 days on CMS Energy’s website in the “Investor Relations” section.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.07 percent and weekly performance of 0.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, CMS reached to a volume of 2341729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMS shares is $65.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for CMS Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $60 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for CMS Energy Corporation stock. On March 10, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CMS shares from 75 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CMS Energy Corporation is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

CMS stock trade performance evaluation

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, CMS shares gained by 0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.46 for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.67, while it was recorded at 60.18 for the last single week of trading, and 60.75 for the last 200 days.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.39 and a Gross Margin at +25.76. CMS Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.30.

Return on Total Capital for CMS is now 6.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 277.11. Additionally, CMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 249.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] managed to generate an average of $80,792 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.CMS Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS Energy Corporation go to 6.64%.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,747 million, or 92.40% of CMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,076,679, which is approximately 0.723% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,218,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in CMS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.29 billion in CMS stock with ownership of nearly 0.024% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CMS Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE:CMS] by around 20,219,506 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 19,900,398 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 220,767,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,887,508 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMS stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,137,842 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 4,234,482 shares during the same period.