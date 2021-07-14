Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] is 3.66% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Virtu Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: VIRT] loss -2.72% on the last trading session, reaching $26.09 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Virtu Financial Introduces New Matching Rules and Segmentation Logic for US POSIT ATS.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of global, multi-asset, financial services and products across the complete investment cycle, announced that Virtu’s US POSIT alternative trading system (ATS) will make changes to its manner of operation, including new matching rules and the introduction of subscriber segmentation. The changes to POSIT ATS include:.

Price/size/time order priority.

Virtu Financial Inc. represents 122.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.90 billion with the latest information. VIRT stock price has been found in the range of $26.04 to $26.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, VIRT reached a trading volume of 1628064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIRT shares is $32.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Virtu Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Virtu Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on VIRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virtu Financial Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIRT in the course of the last twelve months was 3.85.

Trading performance analysis for VIRT stock

Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.74. With this latest performance, VIRT shares dropped by -10.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.25 for Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.80, while it was recorded at 26.95 for the last single week of trading, and 26.75 for the last 200 days.

Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.81 and a Gross Margin at +57.36. Virtu Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.69.

Return on Total Capital for VIRT is now 36.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.71. Additionally, VIRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] managed to generate an average of $647,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.

Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virtu Financial Inc. go to -2.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]

There are presently around $2,842 million, or 94.70% of VIRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIRT stocks are: ORDINAL HOLDINGS MANAGECO, LP with ownership of 21,359,243, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,873,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $335.87 million in VIRT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $224.17 million in VIRT stock with ownership of nearly -22.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virtu Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Virtu Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:VIRT] by around 15,186,184 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 15,568,524 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 78,179,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,934,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIRT stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,210,350 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,296,880 shares during the same period.